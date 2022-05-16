    • Live
News > Russia

Blinken: NATO to Keep Sanctions on Russia for as Long as Needed

Published 16 May 2022 (56 minutes ago)
All NATO member states are committed to keep the anti-Russian sanctions in place for as long as is necessary, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference on Sunday.

“Every member of the alliance wants to bring this war to an end as soon as possible. We are clearly determined to maintain our security assistance to Ukraine, to continue our sanctions, export control and diplomatic pressure on Russia for as long as is necessary,” he said. He added that the United States and its NATO allies are “focused on giving Ukraine as strong support as possible on the battlefield and at a negotiation table.”

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that Ukraine’s militarization by the West “directly threatens European and global security.” Moscow is calling on “the sponsors of the Kiev regime to stop instigating bloodshed in Ukraine and think about the consequences of their actions,” he said, commenting on weapons supplies to Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.

