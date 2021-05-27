CPEC Speeds Economic Development for Pakistan and Region: PM

During the meeting, Khan expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the special economic zones under CPEC

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring economic development not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region, according to the Prime Minister Office.

The all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China is unprecedented, the prime minister said while chairing a review meeting here on the progress of the CPEC projects and investment promotion, noting that in order to transform these relations into strong economic ties, it is necessary to promote investment in areas of mutual interest and provide all possible incentives to investors.

During the meeting, Khan expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on the special economic zones under CPEC, which are expected to promote Pakistan's industrialization and help the country attract more investment, the prime minister office said in a statement.

Reviewing the facilities provided by the government to the Chinese investors and the problems faced by them, Khan emphasized that all the huddles should be removed on a priority basis and all possible incentives should be given to investors to improve ease of doing business and investment environment in the country.

The prime minister also directed the concerned departments to take immediate steps to eradicate obstacles in the issuance of long-term visas to foreign investors, especially Chinese investors, according to the statement.