COVID-19: Chile Relaxes Travel Restrictions

On Wednesday, Chile's Health Undersecretary Paula Daza announced that all persons entering the country would be allowed to avoid a five-day quarantine if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative for it.

Some of the old measures to regulate the entry into the country will remain in force. These include validating the complete immunization schedule on the website 'mevacuno.gob.cl', a sworn declaration, a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before entering Chile, and a medical insurance for US$30,000.

The relaxation of the Safe Border Plan (PFS) had been decided "considering the low incidence of positive cases related to travel and all the epidemiological information we have today," Daza explained.

In addition, she pointed out that foreigners arriving in Chile must undergo a 10-day period of epidemiological follow-up, during which authorities will know their location and state of health.

Among the new measures is the authorization to travel for children under six years of age, "as long as upon their return they undergo a seven-day quarantine together with those who live and traveled with them," explained Daza.

“This is excellent news for tourism, and we must keep moving forward. We will be able to continue reactivating receptive tourism, not only domestic one,” stated the Tourism Undersecretary Jose Uriarte, who recalled that thousands of jobs were lost in this sector, especially in the most remote regions of the country, where there are great natural attractions.

According to the Health Ministry, 1.6 million people have been infected with COVID-19 in Chile, with more than 45,000 deaths. About a week ago, after a decrease in the number of cases, the Executive decided not to renew the state of catastrophe decreed in March 2020.