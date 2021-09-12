Chile: Teachers Demand Atacama’s Education Secretary Resign

They claimed that the Secretary's online publication celebrating the 1973 coup was a mockery over a day of so much pain for Chileans.

In Chile, the Teachers College of Atacama demanded the resignation of the Education Ministerial Secretary (Seremi) in that region, Silvia Alvarez, who made a post celebrating the coup that established a military dictatorship in 1973 in this Andean nation.

Several teachers' unions claimed that Alvarez made a call to celebrate the date "to all well-born Chileans", thus ignoring the disappearance, execution, torture, exile, and exoneration of thousands of people.

"We find it inconceivable that an authority, and in particular from the area of education in our region, makes a publication that openly incites hatred, denialism, and mockery of a day of so much pain for our country, disrespecting the tragedy that millions of Chileans lived and still live," Teachers said.

Besides the Copiapo Communal Board, the Huasco Territorial Board, the Atacama Regional Board, political figures such as the presidential candidate for New Social Pact coalition Yasna Provoste rejected Alvarez's action.

On 9/11/73 the US supported a fascist coup in Chile against the democratically-elected socialist pres. Salvador Allende. Known as "The 1st 9/11", this vid is Allende's final words before being assassinated #p2 #September11 #September11th #September #NeverForget #NeverForget911 pic.twitter.com/BIuxCTP5Hf — camethedawn (@camethedawnxp) September 12, 2021

Teachers' Unions emphasized that from Alvarez's position as a history teacher, there is "insensitivity to boast of celebrating at the expense of something that meant the suffering, torture and disappearance of so many compatriots."

In 1973, The coup against former President Salvador Allende (1970-1973) gave rise to a dictatorship in which civil rights and liberties were prohibited and strong repression was carried out against leftist movements.

The National Human Rights Institute (INDH) reported 40,000 victims of human rights violations during the dictatorship rule.