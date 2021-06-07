COVAX To Send Venezuela Millions of Doses in July and August

This Sunday during the balance of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro announced that the COVAX system is planning to send millions of vaccines between the months of July and August to the South American country.

He indicated that this new shipment would allow the continuation of the Venezuelan people's immunization process so that most people can get vaccinated.

The Venezuelan President pointed out that the COVAX system "has a debt with Venezuela, and added that we have already given all the technical indications, the vaccines that can enter the country have already been approved... we have already made the payment, and between July and August several million vaccines should arrive to complement the whole mass vaccination plan."

Presidente Maduro: El sistema Covax tiene una deuda con Venezuela https://t.co/Y6iybe72dK #ConLasBasesMeLasJuego pic.twitter.com/pEtiyMZqCU — Con el Mazo Dando (@ConElMazoDando) June 7, 2021

On the other hand, he reiterated that despite the shortage of vaccines globally, the inequality, and the persecution of imperialism against Venezuela, the country has managed to immunize its population in the prioritized sectors.

"We have worked to get the vaccines for the people of Venezuela, all in silence because if we announce it, persecution begins. Venezuela is a country under siege so that we cannot buy their vaccines," he denounced.