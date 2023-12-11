CO28 Draft Agreement Does Not Mention Ending Fossil Fuels

The UN climate summit is tasked with concluding the "Global Balance," the first review process since the Paris Agreement.

On Monday, the United Nations Climate Summit (COP28) reached a crisis point after the release of the latest draft agreement, which became unacceptable to some parties as it does not mention ending fossil fuels.

The publication of the much-anticipated document, the foundation for the final stage of negotiations in the meeting scheduled to conclude in less than 24 hours, triggered an immediate wave of rejection and criticism from both voting delegates at the meeting—where decisions are made unanimously—and environmental groups.

"Totally unacceptable" and "disappointing" were the words of the European Union (EU), which pledged to continue fighting until the end of fossil fuels in energy is included in the document.

This was affirmed by the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, and the EU Council Presidency's voice at the summit, Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera. They predicted it would be challenging to "reach an agreement by tomorrow at 11 a.m.," as desired by the COP28 presidency.

Here is the full video of my protest today disrupting the UN High Level Plenary Session of #COP28UAE. They detained me for over 30 minutes after this protest. My only crime- Asking to Phase Out Fossil Fuels, the top cause of climate crisis today. Now they kicked me out of COP28. pic.twitter.com/ToPIJ3K9zM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) December 11, 2023

Ribera also indicated that there are still "hours or days" left to reach a pact. A non-European negotiating source echoed a similar tone, saying that the draft is "a moment of crisis" that foretells "hours of struggle."

Colombia, whose Environment Minister Susana Muhamad played a prominent role throughout COP28 with ambitious climate proposals, strongly criticized the draft as a document favoring "fossil capital."

Environmentalists also lamented the "substantial reduction" in the climate ambition of the document, describing it as a "watered-down version" of what had been seen so far.

Most analysts, environmentalists, and negotiators believe that the text can proceed as currently drafted. To be adopted, it must have the support of the 198 countries represented at COP28, where decisions are made by consensus.

The draft proposes a "reduction in the production and consumption" of fossil fuels to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier, following scientific recommendations, instead of phasing them out gradually.

Global leaders at COP28 strive for a climate deal in Dubai, aiming to prevent temperature rise beyond the 1.5-degree Celsius limit.



The negotiations involve governments, UN officials, and fossil fuel executives, emphasizing the urgency to end fossil fuel burning pic.twitter.com/hrGuWQ8I3i — TRT World (@trtworld) December 11, 2023

It also urges parties to rapidly reduce carbon without mitigation systems and to impose limits on authorizing new electricity generation plants based on this fossil fuel.

The text recognizes the need to accelerate a "sustainable, affordable, and inclusive" energy transition, taking into account each country's different starting points and circumstances while ensuring energy security, sustainable development, poverty eradication, and international cooperation. It also acknowledges nuclear energy as a technological option to enhance emissions reduction.

None of the options include the desired expression "phase out" of fossil fuels and enable the use of all those based on CO2 capture and storage technologies, which are strongly criticized by scientists because they do not prevent emissions into the atmosphere.

COP28 is tasked with concluding the so-called Global Balance, the first review process since the Paris Agreement, in which parties are expected to agree on the next steps to ensure the planet's climate security.

Sultan al Yaber, the president of COP28, seemed to be the only one who considered the document positive, describing it as "a huge step forward" to achieve the meeting's ambitions.

Just minutes after its release, Al Yaber stated in a message that with the draft, "progress has been made, but there is still much to do" to achieve a satisfactory outcome.

Immediately after releasing the draft, Al Yaber initiated a plenary session of the summit, indicating that negotiators must be "ambitious" and specifically pointed to the "language of fossil fuels" as an issue to resolve in obtaining a final document.