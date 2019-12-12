CARICOM Ratifies Ties with Africa in Kenya

Prime Ministers Andrew Holness of Jamaica, and Mia Amor Mottley, of Barbados, reiterated at the Summit the common aspiration to advance in the mission of the ACP member peoples.

Representatives of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) ratified the commitment to multilateralism during the Ninth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP).

Prime Ministers Andrew Holness of Jamaica, and Mia Amor Mottley, of Barbados, supported the final declaration of the Summit, which plays an influential role in global governance and addresses areas related to peace and security.

During their stay in this city, Holness and Mottley held meetings with ACP leaders and were received by the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, who expressed interest in exploring other opportunities in bilateral relations.

On his Twitter account, the Jamaican Prime Minister thanked the government and people of Kenya for organizing the Summit and for their warm hospitality.

Jamaica/Kenya relations are growing. The strength of our relations lies in our many common values.

For her part, Mottley presided over the opening of a regional CARICOM office in Nairobi, which she described as emotional, given the blood, sweat and tears that several people had spent to reach this stage after centuries of exploitation.

"Our region and Africa have been separated, not only by the Atlantic Ocean, but by centuries of division and exploitation," she said.

The Barbadian Prime Minister also promised that when she assumes the position of President of CARICOM in just over a month, she will work closely with the Kenyan government and business community to hold 'the first summit between the Caribbean Community and Africa.'