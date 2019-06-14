Caricom-Cuba Summit Denounces US Blockade on Cuba

The Caricom-Cuba Summit end by reaffirming the historic connection of Cuba to the Caribbean community in areas of health, education, and economic justice.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Caribbean Community (Caricom) has issued their declaration adopted Friday at the conclusion of the Sixth Caricom-Cuba Ministerial Meeting, which among other things, unequivocally called for an end to the economic blockade imposed upon Cuba by the United States (U.S.).

Representatives from Caricom nations met with officials from the island nation of Cuba in Georgetown, Guyana on June 14 to discuss issues uniquely affecting Caribbean countries made up of islands and coastal nations particularly vulnerable to environmental threats and natural disasters and to continue the work of integration.

In their statement, they declare their mission as "based on recognizing the need to collectively address the challenges to sustainable development, including our vulnerabilities as Caribbean countries, especially in the economic and environmental areas, and in particular as Small Island and low-lying coastal Developing States, in order to build just, inclusive and equitable societies."

They also highlighted "the importance of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) as a mechanism for political consultation and promotion of the unity and integration of our region."

The ministers of Caricom and Cuba meet periodically to "continue to strengthen the CARICOM-Cuba mechanism, based on deep historical roots and founded on solidarity, cooperation and complementarity."

With regard to threats on the nations of the Caribbean, the group highlights the singling out of Cuba by the United States via its illegal and inhumane economic blockade on the country which under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified.

The nations of Caricom stated that they \ "Reject the imposition of unilateral coercive measures and, in that context, call for an immediate and unconditional end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the government of the United States of America against Cuba and, especially, to its extraterritorial nature and the financial persecution of Cuban transactions, whose severity has increased.

They also "reiterate that the unity and integration of our Caribbean Region is based on unrestricted respect and full adhesion to the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and International Law."

Ministers of Foreign Affairs of @CARICOMorg call for an immediate and unconditional end to the blockade imposed by United States of America against #Cuba and, “denounce the application of the new measures under Title III of the #HelmsBurtonAct.” #LeyGarrote Via: @cubaembajadores pic.twitter.com/OWFP0pczVG — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) June 14, 2019

Other priorities of the group were based on economic cooperation and integrations, addressing regional energy integration, working toward agricultural development, women's empowerment, sustainability in multiple areas, among many other needs relevant to the Caribbean.

The group also reaffirmed its solidarity with Haiti vowing to respect its sovereignty and interests.

The next, and seventh, Caricom-Cuba summit will take place in Cuba in 2020.