CARICOM Leaders Seek Solutions to Caribbean Problems

Saint Vincent's Prime Minister Gonsalves proposed to include urban gangs in the peace talks in Haiti.

On Tuesday, the 45th Meeting of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) continued in Trinidad and Tobago. The heads of State and Government addressed issues related to fighting climate change, the political situation in Haiti, and the trafficking of arms from the United States.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley stated that since the UN climate change conference held in Glasgow in 2021, her nation has requested Northern countries to provide financing to developing countries to tackle the consequences of climate change.

In the context of CARICOM's 50th anniversary, she highlighted that the Caribbean Community "has been a humanizing influence on the rest of the world."

Saint Vincent's Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves proposed an initiative to include criminal gangs in the peace talks in Haiti.

"CARICOM is trying to take action through political dialogue so that we can have an inclusive solution with all stakeholders in Haiti," he said.

Today, our President, @sergiodigra, was honored to address the 45th Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (@CARICOMorg) in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. He celebrated the shared spirit of integration and development that unites @AgendaCAF and CARICOM,… pic.twitter.com/ZudXIF6Bq4 — CAF (@AgendaCAF) July 5, 2023

Mauricio Vizcaino, Mexico's Plenipotentiary Representative to CARICOM, expressed gratitude for the support of several Caribbean countries regarding Mexico's demand of 10 billion from American arms manufacturers and distributors.

He said, "Mexico conveyed the concerns expressed by CARICOM members to Vice President Kamala Harris of the United States regarding the increase in firearms trafficking from the United States, which compromises regional security as it influences crime and violence."

Established by the Treaty of Chaguaramas, CARICOM includes the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Monserrat, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

