Burkina Faso and Niger: Withdraw the Antiyihadist Organization G5 Sahel

The military head of both countries said this Sunday that since November 29, they withdraw the antiterrorist and antiyihadist organization.

Now, only Chad and Mauritania keeps in the alliance founded in 2014 to fight against terrorism in the Africa Horn, a specially troubled region.

According to the Burkina's official news Agency AIB, "transitional governments of Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger, after an in- depth evaluation, have decided in their complete sovereignty to withdraw all bodies and authorities of the G5 Sahel".

In the statement says, both countries understand that this organization has fallen under "the control of foreign partners who work for their own interests in the removal of the Sahelians" and recall that Mali has already left the group "for the same grievances."

In May 2022, Mali agreed to quit the allience for the same reason, in nearly years when France have increased its military pressence in the zone, interfering with the local governments.

Some African Press agencies also announced this Friday that Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso plan to set up a confederation. They are considering creating a stabilisation fund, a bank and a committee to study the economic and monetary union.

With this decision, only Chad and Mauritania continue to belong to an alliance, Financed largely by the European Union, this force represented an outlet in a region prey to jihadist violence, but did not meet its objectives.