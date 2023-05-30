Bulgaria's President Asks PP-DB Coalition to Form Government

"In the coming days, we will be negotiating with the other parliamentary forces in order to be able to form a regular government," Denkov said.

On Monday, President Rumen Radev asked the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (PP-DB) coalition, the second largest force in parliament, to form a government.

Radev handed the exploratory mandate to Nikolai Denkov, the PP-DB's nominee for prime minister.

"In the coming days, we will be negotiating with the other parliamentary forces in order to be able to form a regular government," said Denkov, whose coalition holds 64 seats in the 240-member parliament. Denkov has seven days to propose a government, which will then need the backing of parliament in a simple majority vote.

On May 15, Radev entrusted the task of forming a new government to the GERB-UDF coalition, which holds 69 seats, but it failed to secure a parliamentary majority.

Should the PP-DB also fail to form a government, the president shall entrust the task to one of the four minor parliamentary groups. If no agreements can be reached, the president will call new parliamentary elections.

���� BULGÀRIA: Massiva manifestació CONTRA L'OTAN I A FAVOR DE RÚSSIA ������✊ pic.twitter.com/M2j08CtLSO — JosepBastardas ☭ (@josepbastardas) May 21, 2023

The tweet reads, "Bulgaria: Massive demonstration against NATO and in favor of Russia."

A week ago, PP-BD and Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB), a conservative party that won the elections, agreed to rule together with a prime minister who will rotate every nine months.

The agreement specified that Denkov would first take over and then be replaced by Mariya Gabriel, a former European commissioner and former GERB candidate, who had to return the first assignment on Monday due to lack of support.

On Saturday, however, Gabriel announced that GERB is freezing the negotiations after some recordings of a PP meeting were leaked. It was then known that the PP aspired to replace the entire leadership of the security services, which had been appointed by Radev and by the GERB leader Boiko Borisov.

In the audio, the PP leaders admit that agreeing with the GERB could remove support for their political group, which was born in rejection of Borisov, who dominated Bulgarian politics for twelve years.

In that recording, the reformist leaders point out that the pact with the conservatives is necessary to get Bulgaria to enter the Schengen area of free movement and the eurozone.