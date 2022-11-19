Istanbul Attack Suspects Arrested in Bulgaria

On Tuesday, Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag reported that at least 50 people were arrested in connection with the attack.

Five people suspected of involvement in the terrorist attack in Istanbul have been arrested in Bulgaria, reported 'Nova' TV channel.

According to the TV channel, three of the five detainees are Moldovan citizens, another is of Arab origin. The detainees are reportedly accused of assisting the suspect in the attack. Earlier, 'Anadolu' agency reported that a court in Istanbul arrested 17 suspects suspected of involvement in a terrorist attack in the city center.

Last November 13, a bomb attack took place on a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, leaving six dead and more than 80 injured.

Bulgaria arrests 5 alleged accomplices of Istanbul attackers https://t.co/6KhKQvl0U1 via @TheSofiaGlobe — The Sofia Globe (@TheSofiaGlobe) November 19, 2022

Security forces arrested a woman who may have planted the bomb. The detainee confessed that she was linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkey as a terrorist organization).

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that suspicions pointed to the order coming from Kobane, a town in northern Syria where the PKK and the People's Protection Units (YPG, also banned in Turkey as terrorist) operate, which, according to Turkish authorities, are supported by U.S. forces.

On Tuesday, Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag reported that at least 50 people were arrested in connection with the attack.