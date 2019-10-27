Uruguay's General Elections Exit-Polls Confirm Runoff Vote

Some 2.7 million Uruguayans were summoned to vote this Sunday to choose their next president, vice-president, senators, and deputies of the Parliament.

The first results from validated exit polls indicate that there will be a second electoral round between the leftist Broad Front candidate Daniel Martinez and right-wing representative of the National Party Luis Lacalle Pou after Sunday's elections.

According to various exit polls, the leftist Broad Front would reach around 37 to 40 percent of the votes while its contender the National Party would have around 30 percent, meaning an absolute majority over 50 percent would not be reached resulting in a runoff vote to be held on Nov. 24.

"We will continue to do everything to ensure stability and certainties. Uruguay has to continue growing, distributing wealth and being a land of justice," Martinez said while acknowledging the Broad Front will face Lacalle in a second round.

While the security 'Live without Fear' referendum, presented by National Party's Jorge Larraña, was rejected as it didn't obtain more than 50 percent of the popular vote. The constitutional referendum wanted to change the law by allowing police night raids, the creation of a National Guard, and reducing rights for detainees.

Uruguay’s electoral body highlighted Sunday the high participation of the population as part of the general elections held in the South American country, with around 90 percent of people who have exercised their right to vote.

Speaking to local media, the President of the body, Jose Arocena, said that "the next truthful and objective information will be disclosed at the closure of the votes at 7:30 pm" (local time).

As for the complaints, Arocena explained that there are no serious accusations so far, however, in some cases there was a lack of lists or ballots for the "live without fear" campaign referendum, but it was attended by the corresponding Departmental Headquarters.

The Electoral Court, prior to the day, reiterated the call to citizens to exercise their right which is mandatory, those who did not attend the polls will face penalties.