British Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns

With only 45 days in office, she became the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned from the leadership of the Conservative Party and announced she will step down as head of government as soon as her successor is chosen in an internal election next week.

"I recognise, given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party," she said in a brief message.

Truss explained that this morning she met with the president of the 1922 Committee -which brings together "Tory" deputies without portfolio-, Graham Brady, and both agreed that the internal election to name a successor be held "next week" .

She began her statement with a reference to the "time of great economic and international instability" in which she came to office, which she assumed on Sep. 6 after winning her party's primary.

Liz Truss has crashed the economy and made the cost-of-living crisis worse.



"We have offered results in energy bills and lowering the social contribution. We have proposed a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit," Truss considered, before acknowledging that in the current situation she will not be able to meet her objectives.

In the last hours, the number of conservative deputies calling for her resignation had skyrocketed, which made her continuity at the head of the Executive practically untenable.

Truss was on a tightrope since she presented her fiscal plan on Sept. 23, when she announced a massive tax cut, which generated distrust in the future performance of the British economy.