UK Home Secretary Resigns for "Technical Breach of Rules"

On Wednesday, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned and voiced deep concern about the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In a public letter to the Prime Minister, Braverman said, "I very much regret that I decided to resign," noting that it was due to "a technical breach of the rules."

The former Home Secretary sent an official document to a colleague from her personal email. According to the letter, the document was sent "to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of political engagement and to gain support for the government's policy on migration."

Since this was "a technical breach of the rules," as Braverman put it, she informed official channels and the Cabinet Secretary as soon as she became aware of it.

Braverman, who was less than two months in office, expressed concerns about the Truss administration in a public letter. "It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time," she said. "I am concerned about the direction of this government."

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

"Not only have we reneged on key promises that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious doubts about this government's commitment to delivering on manifesto commitments, such as reducing the overall number of immigrants and stopping illegal immigration."

Truss also replied to Braverman with a letter in which she said, "I accept your resignation and respect the decision you have made. It is important that the ministerial code is upheld and that the confidentiality of the cabinet is respected."

Former Transport Minister Grant Shapps will replace Braverman as Home Secretary, the British Prime Minister's office has announced.

Just five days ago, Kwasi Kwarteng left the government as Minister of Finance. In his place arrived Jeremy Hunt.

This came amid a difficult economic outlook in the country, in which the national currency fell sharply to an all-time low of 1 054 dollars per pound sterling.

Earlier this week, Truss offered apologies for economic measures taken "too far and too fast." The Prime Minister accepted responsibility and vowed to stay and lead the party into the next general election.