Breaking: Chilean President Announces State of Emergency

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera announced Friday night a state of emergency for the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco.

The measure was taken against protesters who have been demonstrating all this week and who have escalated their measures Friday afternoon, against the increased Metro fare.

"We are taking this measure to assure public order and public safety in Santiago and to protect public and private properties," announced Piñera in a brief press conference on Friday night in which he declared the state of emergency.

The president claimed that protesters "want to destroy the Metro and don't respect their fellow country people. In a rule of law there is no room for vandalism that we've seen in the past few days." At the end of his statement Piñera said that his government "will call for dialogue with organizations to discuss the price of the Metro, which we understand affects many people."