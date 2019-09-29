    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

7.2 Quake Strikes Off Coast of Chile, No Tsunami Threat
  • 7.2 Quake Strikes Off Coast of Chile, No Tsunami Threat

    | Photo: Google maps

Published 29 September 2019
Videos

A tsunami is not expected, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Chile's coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A tsunami is not expected, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake was centered 83 miles (134 km) west of Talca at a depth of 6.1 miles, the USGS said.

Chile, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," has a long history of deadly quakes, including an 8.8-magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast that triggered a tsunami that devastated coastal towns.

Tags

Chile earthquake Chile quake tsunami alert

Reuters
by teleSUR / MH
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.