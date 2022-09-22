    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Brazil's Ex-President Henrique Cardoso Hints at Supporting Lula

  • Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

    Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. | Photo: Twitter/@sbtnews

Published 22 September 2022 (1 hours 23 minutes ago)
Opinion

The 91-year-old politician seems to put aside old-time quarrels in favor of the presidential candidate who represents the strengthening of democracy.

On Thursday, former Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002) hinted at supporting Workers' Party candidate Lula da Silva in the October 2 elections.

RELATED:

Brazil Can't Stand 4 More Years of Bolsonaro, Reale Junior Says

Although Cardoso did not explicitly quote the leftist leader in a note posted on social networks, he did speak out in defense of Lula's government proposal, which is radically opposed to President Jair Bolsonaro's neoliberal project.

"I ask citizens to vote on October 2 for someone who is committed to the fight against poverty and inequality, defends equal rights for all, regardless of race, gender and sexual orientation, and is proud of the Brazilian nation's cultural diversity," he said.

"Vote for someone who values ​​education and science, is committed to preserving environmental heritage and strengthening institutions that guarantee freedoms, and will restore Brazil's historic role on the international stage."

Before Bolsonaro appeared on the Brazilian electoral scene, Cardoso and his Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) were the great rivals of Lula da Silva and the Workers' Party (PT).

Currently, however, the PSDB leader seems to put aside old-time quarrels in favor of the presidential candidate who represents the strengthening of democracy in the face of Bolsonaro's coup threats.

With less than 12 days to go before the presidential elections, the voting intention polls show that Lula da Silva could win in the first round and has an advantage of up to 15 percentage points over the far-right Captain Bolsonaro.

Tags

Brazil Elections Democracy PSDB Workers' Party PT

People

Lula da Silva Jair Bolsonaro Fernando Henrique Cardoso

EFE - Brasil 247
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.