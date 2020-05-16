Brazilian Workers' Party Ask for Impeachment Against Bolsonaro

The announcement by the Workers' Party (PT) comes after the resignation of Brazil's Health Minister, Nelson Teich, less than a month after taking office.

The Workers' Party (PT) of Brazil will present a formal petition to initiate an impeachment against the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his mismanagement in the face of the health crisis that the country is going through due to COVID-19.

In a statement, the left-wing party reported that its executive commission "decided to submit to the Chamber of Deputies a collective impeachment petition against President Jair Bolsonaro."

The PT also noted that the request will also be supported by social movements, civil society organizations, and legal entities.

"With this government, there is nothing else to do," said PT President Gleisi Hoffmann at the meeting at which the decision was made.

Bolsonaro "no longer works with this government," added Hoffmann, who announced the lawsuit along with the party leader in the lower house, Enio Verri, and the Minority leader in Congress Jose Guimarães.

According to the PT president, Bolsonaro "is incapable of responding to the crisis we are experiencing and has neither the conditions nor the administrative and human capacity to run the country."

The former Army captain (Bolsonaro) "fights with the whole world, and does not protect the Brazilian people," Hoffmann highlighted.

The decision of the Workers' Party –a political organization of former presidents Lula Da Silva and Dilma Rousseff– comes hours after Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned in less than a month since taking office.

Teich took office on April 17 and replaced Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed by Bolsonaro, for his disagreements in managing the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil is the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean, recording more than 220,291 positive cases and around 14,962 deaths, also becoming one of the most affected countries in the world.

Meanwhile, according to PT sources, its national leadership is consulting and coordinating with democratic and popular forces so that the collective demand for Impeachment can be carried out, signed and presented next week.