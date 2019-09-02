Brazilian Senate to Debate Social Security Reform

The Human Rights Committee (HRC) of the Brazilian Senate will hold two public hearings here today to discuss the controversial Social Security reform bill, which is being strongly defended by the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Sources close to the committee indicated that the first exchange will address the modification of the retirement regime, which is debated and voted on in the Senate, and the second will analyze the treatment of people with disabilities and their pensions.



The debates are part of a cycle of hearings, proposed by Chairman of the committee, Senator Paulo Paim, of the Workers' Party.



On August 28, rapporteur Tasso Jereissati presented his report on the reform to the Senate's Constitution and Justice Committee CCJ).



At the end of the reading, the Chair of the CCJ, Simone Tebet, allowed senators to evaluate the report, a process that will be extended until the vote in the committee, scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday.



The proposed pension reform reduces the number of benefits for insured persons who need to leave work because they are not physically or mentally capable of carrying out their professional activity.



The text replaces the concept of retirement on the grounds of permanent disability with 'permanent incapacity to work,' when it is impossible to rehabilitate or reallocate the worker in another area.



The debate will be attended, among others, by Diego Monteiro Cherulli, lawyer, professor specialized in social security law and legal advisor to the Federation of Retirees of the Federal District and Espiritu Santo.



Opposition political parties denounce the bill's central objective of exclusion from Social Security, destroying the model conceived in the 1988 Constitution.