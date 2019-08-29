Bolsonaro Attacks Blacks and Calls Brazil 'Garbage'

No Swede would like to live in the garbage, "here", Jair Bolsonaro Brazil's far-right President and former army captain, said.

In response to the Amazon environmental disaster perpetuated by President Jair Bolsonaro's refusal to receive international help, Brazilians posted a video on social networks in which the far-right politician calls Brazil "garbage", says the Amazon is no longer "ours" and unleashes his hate speech against people of African descent.

“Only a person who has no culture says that the Amazon is ours. It is not ours anymore," Bolsonaro said.

The former captain then referred to the Japanese as a people who do have dignity unlike Venezuelan and Haitian migrants: "I have never seen the Japanese begging; they are of a race which knows shame."

To emphasize his contempt for those who defend social diversity, Bolsonaro continued to make comparisons between countries insinuating that a multiracial Brazil is not desirable. To that effect, he alluded to the French football team, which has several immigrant players.

“I see some imbeciles saying ‘look at France, what a beautiful thing, a multiracial team. Let's put here 10 million Venezuelans or North Africans to become champions [in multiculturalism] maybe in 2022 or 2026. That's great. Let's put 20 million more people here, with completely different politics like when they filled with Haitians Sao Paulo.”

Jair Bolsonaro mostra sua xenofobia, chama Brasil de lixo, diz que a Amazônia não é nossa. #BolsonaroEnvergonhaOBrasil pic.twitter.com/cxkpWnvG9A — Freixo Debochado #TodosPelaDemocracia ����️‍���� (@FreixoDebochado) August 28, 2019

"Everyone for democracy. Jair Bolsonaro displays his xenophobia, calls Brazil garbage, says the Amazon is not ours. Bolsonaro is the shame of Brazil."

The far-right president then used a derogatory term ("petralha") to refer to the Worker's Party (PT) militants and question them for their inclusive ideas.

“At the Congress plenary, a petralha shouted: 'If you were Swedish, you would not be criticizing.' I replied: 'Imbecile, do you think a Swede would like to live in this garbage, here?'," Bolsonaro said referring to Brazil.

This video was recorded before the 2018 presidential elections in which the PT leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could not participate because he was imprisoned in a judicial process arranged by former judge Sergio Moro, the current Justice Minister.​​​​​​​

Detengamos a Bolsonaro, y pidámosle juntos a las Naciones Unidas una intervención inmediata: firma aqui y dona lo que puedas! THE AMAZON IS ON FIRE! GET THE UNITED NATIONS TO STEP IN BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE! - Sign the petition! https://t.co/fuwq8A9UL5 — Leonor Varela (@Leonorvarela) August 29, 2019

Currently Brazil and France are going through a diplomatic crisis which was triggered by Bolsonaro's inaction in the face of the Amazon environmental disaster.

In the context of the G7 meeting held in Biarritz, President Emmanuel Macron said that the Brazilian president had lied about his country's environmental commitments.

In response to this criticism, Bolsonaro refused to receive European support to fight fire in the Amazon and described the French President as "a leftist politician."​​​​​​​

