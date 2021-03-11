Brazil's Press Highlights Lula's First Public Address

Today, the Brazilian press highlighted the speech made by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday after the Federal Supreme Court judge annulled his convictions related to the "Lava Jato" operation.

Journalist Reinaldo Azevedo, a columnist of the news portal UOL, considered that the founder of the Workers' Party 'made one of the best speeches of his political career.'

He noted that 'Lula's speech could have been full of rancor, focused only on the past. But Lula spoke of the future' and affirmed that he would talk to all political forces in the country 'because they were all elected and represent the people's will.

For Azevedo, the former governor spoke out firmly in defense of the anti-covid-19 vaccine, 'duly protected by a mask - as well as his advisors - and strongly criticized the denialism of (President Jair) Bolsonaro.'

Lula appeared this Thursday on the covers of the influential dailies Folha de Sao Paulo and O Globo with extensive photos. Folha covered him more extensively. O Globo and the newspaper Estadão reproduced only excerpts from the speech, which they considered moderate.

The publications address the advance of Covid-19 in Brazil and the total lack of control of the situation.

Lula excoriates Bolsonaro’s ‘moronic’ Covid response in comeback speech.

Addressing the nation, Brazil’s former president left no doubt that his political fightback had begun.https://t.co/8wfDNpbeRi

*#StopBolsonaro — Hugo Batista Bezerra �� (@hugobbezerra) March 12, 2021

In an interview in the portal Rede Brasil Atual, professor Vitor Marchetti, from the Federal University of ABC in Sao Paulo, estimated that 'Lula returns to occupy the leadership of the center-left and bolsonarismo feels the blow.'

He remarked that 'one looks and does not see any politician in the current scenario who is at a level close, at a political stature close' to that of Lula, who with the decision of the Supreme Court magistrate recovered his political rights and is once again eligible for a presidential race.

From early hours, all TV stations' news segments referred to the former labor leader's pronouncement.