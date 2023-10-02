Brazilian President Discharged From Hospital After Hip Surgery

Doctors highlighted the president's recovery, "He walked, went up and down stairs, with physiotherapeutic assistance."

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was discharged this Sunday, following his positive recovery, after the hip operation he underwent last Friday.

The discharge was authorized by doctors two days ahead of schedule, as they had planned to discharge him on Tuesday for a prolonged period of rest, reported the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in the city of Brasilia, where Lula underwent surgery.

The medical bulletin released by the hospital said that "after a good clinical evolution" 77 Lula da Silva will undergo "outpatient rehabilitation" under the care of his team of doctors.

The Brazilian president moved to the Alvorada Palace, Brazil's presidential residence, where he will remain in recovery for three to four weeks.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva left hospital on Sunday two days after hip surgery and will spend three weeks recovering at the Alvorada presidential residence, his office and doctors said. — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) October 1, 2023

Lula underwent last Friday a hip arthroplasty, that is, a surgery to restore the function of a joint and have a prosthesis placed in the head of the femur, in addition to a blepharoplasty (fat extraction) for a problem in an eyelid.

The authorization was given by the doctors responsible for the operation, Roberto Kalil Filho, Ana Helena Germoglio and Giancarlo Cavalli Polesello.

According to Kalil Filho, head of the president's medical team, the recovery process exceeded expectations and that is why his discharge was anticipated. In the morning medical bulletin, the doctors highlighted the president's recovery, "He walked, went up and down stairs, with physiotherapeutic assistance."

Lula will need to recover for several weeks staying at the Alvorada Palace without being able to travel. His first international tour is scheduled for the end of November, with a trip to the United Arab Emirates and Germany.