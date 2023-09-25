Brazilian President to Undergo Surgery for Chronic Hip Problem

Lula will need six to eight weeks of recovery, during which time he will follow an online schedule to continue with his duties as head of state.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will undergo surgery next Friday to solve a chronic hip problem.

According to the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, the surgery will be performed by the team that assists the president, belonging to the Hospital Sirio Libanês of São Paulo.

The entity informed that in order to avoid his displacement during the postoperative process, the surgery will be performed in Brasília, at the headquarters of that health center in the capital city.

Lula suffers from osteoarthritis of the femoral head, which involves wear and tear of the cartilage covering the joints. The operation he will undergo replaces the diseased joint with a prosthesis.

O item está sendo utilizado por Lula por recomendação médica. Mas não se preocupe, está tudo bem com o presidente. ��



➡️O objetivo é se proteger de doenças respiratórias até a realização da cirurgia no quadril, que está prevista para a próxima sexta-feira (29), em Brasília (DF). pic.twitter.com/4p8qLGsZGY — Instituto Lula (@inst_lula) September 25, 2023

The tweet reads, "A mask is being used by Lula on medical advice. But do not worry, everything is fine with the president. The objective is to protect himself from respiratory diseases until he undergoes hip surgery, which is scheduled for next Friday (29), in Brasília (DF)."

The president has said publicly on several occasions that he feels pain in his hip as a result of a problem in the head of the femur.

In an interview with news channel Brasil 247, the Minister of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta said that Lula will require six to eight weeks of recovery. He said that the surgery is "relatively simple" and requires a good recovery, including "not traveling by plane, for example, for fear of embolism or thrombosis."

During his recovery, the Brazilian president will work at the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence in Brasília, and will follow an online agenda to continue with his duties as head of state.