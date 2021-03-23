    • Live
News > Brazil

Brazil: Supreme Court Rules Lula Was Treated Unfairly by Moro

  • According to Brazil's Supreme Court, former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva was treated impartially by former judge Sergio Moro in the legal investigation against him.

    According to Brazil's Supreme Court, former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva was treated impartially by former judge Sergio Moro in the legal investigation against him. | Photo: Twitter/@adammanross

Published 23 March 2021 (2 hours 55 minutes ago)
Opinion

According to Brazil's Supreme Court, the former leftist leader was not given fair treatment by the former judge who led the "Car Wash" investigations against Lula.

A Supreme Court justice ruled on Tuesday in a tie-breaking vote that former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva was mistreated by former Judge Sergio Moro, who oversaw corruption embezzlement investigations against the popular leftist leader.

RELATED:

Army and Supreme Court Plotted To Keep Lula Imprisoned

The vote was decided by Justice Carmen Lucia, who rejected Moro’s procedural decisions and disallowed evidence in the Car Wash used against Lula when he faced trial in federal courts in Brasilia.

Therefore, the Supreme Court allowed Lula's habeas corpus suit against the former Justice Minister Moro, whom he accused of bias during the corruption trial held against him.

The final vote was 3 vs. 2 in favor of Lula da Silva.

Reuters-Europa Press
by teleSUR/les-MS
