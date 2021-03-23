Brazil: Supreme Court Rules Lula Was Treated Unfairly by Moro

According to Brazil's Supreme Court, the former leftist leader was not given fair treatment by the former judge who led the "Car Wash" investigations against Lula.

A Supreme Court justice ruled on Tuesday in a tie-breaking vote that former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva was mistreated by former Judge Sergio Moro, who oversaw corruption embezzlement investigations against the popular leftist leader.

The vote was decided by Justice Carmen Lucia, who rejected Moro’s procedural decisions and disallowed evidence in the Car Wash used against Lula when he faced trial in federal courts in Brasilia.

A thread to show people when they try to deny the US DOJ partnership with the crooked Lava Jato/car wash taskforce - a matter of public record in the US since 2016. https://t.co/5u4Ln3viOj — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) March 23, 2021

Therefore, the Supreme Court allowed Lula's habeas corpus suit against the former Justice Minister Moro, whom he accused of bias during the corruption trial held against him.

The final vote was 3 vs. 2 in favor of Lula da Silva.