Brazil: Lula Proposes to Create a Latin American Currency

“We are going to restore our relationship with Latin America. God willing, we will create a Latin American currency”, the Workers' Party leader told thousands of citizens.

On Saturday, Brazilian presidential candidate Lula da Silva proposed expanding Latin American economic integration through the creation of a common regional currency.

"We don't have to depend on the dollar," said the Workers' Party (PT) leader during a speech at the congress of the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), a nationwide organization that supports Lula in the October elections, in which President Jair Bolsonaro will seek re-election.

In Brazil, the idea of ​​a Latin American currency has also been defended by the former Mayor of Sao Paulo Fernando Haddad and former President of Banco Fator Gabriel Galipolo, who collaborated in the elaboration of Lula's government plan.

Since the first shift in 1933, the US dollar has lost 99% of its value against gold. The Big Crunch is coming. pic.twitter.com/PqkyDUlTTc — Mark �� (@markX420) May 1, 2022

In an article published in Folha de Sao Paulo, they proposed the creation of "SUR", a digital currency that would be issued by a South American Central Bank. The initial operating capital of this institution would be provided by member countries through contributions proportional to their participation in regional trade.

"The capitalization of SUR would be done with the countries' international reserves and/or with a tax on extra-regional exports," Galipolo and Haddad said.

The common Latin American currency could also be adopted as national currency if the member countries wish to do so. If a country wishes to maintain its own currency for domestic circulation, its exchange rate with the SUR would be floating. Currently, Lula's government plan is still under development.