US Mercenary's Firm Silvercorp in 2018 Brazil Elections

Journalist Nathalia Urban revealed Wednesday in a report on Brazil Wire that it seems Silvercorp USA’s - U.S. mercenary Jordan Goudreau’s Florida-based company - involvement in the region was not limited to Venezuela.

After examining the social media accounts of the company and its personnel it was revealed that they had been present during the Brazilian 2018 election, at which the U.S.-backed far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro came to power, in already controversial circumstances.

The now-closed Twitter account of Silvercorp USA posted “goodbye Brazil” automatically from its Instagram on Oct. 18, 2018 – 11 days after the first round of elections, and 10 days before the runoff. The original Instagram post and photo were deleted first.

Guaido’s Adviser Admits to Hiring US Mercenary

As ‘Operation Gedeon’ unravels prompted by the apprehension of 14 mercenaries in Venezuelan soil on Sunday and Monday, Juan Jose Rendon, a Miami-based adviser to lawmaker Juan Guaido, admitted Tuesday of hiring Goudreau, who leads the failed plot.

Rendon told the Associated Press he did pay the mercenary US$50,000 as requested to cover some expenses. Goudreau acknowledged the payment to the AP and other media.

According to the former Green Beret, his plan had been coordinated with Guaido who signed a contract on Oct. 16, 2019, for US$212 million. Miami-based opposition Venezuelan journalist Patricia Poleo published the document Sunday evening, which she purported to be a copy of the original contract.

Poleo interviewed Goudreau, who asserted that Silvercorp USA was hired to provide services, including “strategic planning,” “equipment procuring” and “project execution advisement,” by none other than Guaido, who despite the evidence has denied it.

Also, several audio recordings of an alleged conference call between Guiado, Goudreau, and senior Guaido envoy Sergio Vergara, in which they agreed to sign the contract were released. Now he has gone public arguing he only got US$50,000 through political consultant Rendon and the opposition kept promising to get him the rest but didn’t deliver.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed to AP Tuesday the agreement was signed by Rendon and Vergara in October. The U.S. government denied any sort of involvement on Wednesday despite Goudreau publicly saying he had been in contact with Trump’s administration.



