Brazil: Heavy Rains in Pernambuco Leave 84 Dead So Far

Heavy rains in Recife, the capital of Pernambuco, have so far left 84 people dead, and some 56 people are still missing.

The Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (Apac) predicted the storm that caused collapsed barriers, flooding and numerous disturbances in the region. According to the Fire Department, several landslides and collapses occurred. The department said that all personnel has been activated and that the priority is "relief and rescue assistance to populations in imminent danger."

The Minister of Regional Development, Daniel Ferreira, warned the affected population to follow Civil Defense guidelines to protect themselves. "With the heavy rains that are expected, we will maintain the self-protection measures, to respect the local Civil Defense alerts and disseminate regionalized updates," the official said.

Since the beginning of last week, heavy rains have been occurring in the regions of Alagoas, Paraíba, Sergipe, and Rio Grande do Norte, which have intensified in recent days.

Thirty meters of the wall at Recife International Airport were knocked down due to this weekend's heavy rains. However, the entity reported on Saturday that the airport would not stop its activities, noting that a temporary fence is being installed along with surveillance equipment.