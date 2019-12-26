Brazil: Comedians Attacked by Militia After Film on 'Gay Jesus'

Neo-nazi "Command of the People's Nationalist Insurgency" bombed the facilities of the producers of "The First Temptation of Christ".

Brazil's far-right militia "Command of the People's Nationalist Insurgency" launched Molotov cocktails to the headquarters of the comedy group Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, an action which represents a retaliation to a Netflix film depicting Jesus as gay.

"The Command of the People's Nationalist Insurgency attacked the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos​​​and broadcasted images of its action. Criminals say the comedy channel is made of a 'group of cultural Marxist militants'," local W Radio Brasil reported.​​​​​​​

In response to the attack, the Porta dos Fundos artists affirmed that they will follow “more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail along with freedom of expression,” as reported by local media NDMais.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For several weeks, "The First Temptation of Christ," a 46-minute comedy that portrays Jesus bringing home his presumed boyfriend Orlando to meet the Holy Family, has been generating very strong and emotional reactions in the Brazilian society.​​​​​​​

"Can't call Jesus for Christmas anymore. New video: Jesus' secret friend."

In addition to homophobic attacks on artists through social networks, around 2 million people signed a petition for the Porta dos Fundos show not to be broadcast because it offends Christians.

In the last week, judges from Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have denied citizen requests asking to remove the comedy show from its streaming site.​​​​​​​

The withdrawal of "The First Temptation of Christ" would be "unequivocally censorship decreed by the judiciary," Judge Adriana Monteiro argued in her decision.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ The controversy, however, did not end there.

On Dec. 19, a commission of the Chamber of Deputies requested that a Netflix representative attend a session to offer "explanations" about the Porta dos Fundos film.

Moreover, besides issuing a decision favorable to the suspension of “The First Temptation of Christ,” Rio de Janeiro's Public Prosecutor's Office claims a US$400,000 compensation.​​​​​​​

"Civil Police of Rio will investigate video about the attack on Porta dos Fundos."

​​​​​​​Brazil is home to the world's largest Catholic community as well as a fast-expanding evangelical community with increasing political influence.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has described himself as a "proud" homophobe, once said he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.

Earlier this year he suspended funding for a series of films, including a handful with LGBT+ themes, a decision which was later struck down by a federal court.

Recently, the son of the far-right president, Eduardo Bolsonaro, called Porta dos Funds' Christmas special show "garbage" and added that the filmmakers "do not represent the Brazilian society."