Brazil: Attack on Guajajara Indigenous People Leaves 1 Dead

On Saturday morning, on the road that crosses the Amazonian territory defended by the Guajajara people in the state of Maranhao,​​​​​ hitmen shot at two Indigenous leaders who were riding a motorcycle.

"Witnesses mentioned they saw a white car that slowed down and opened fire on the Indigenous persons," as local outlet Forum reported.

Firmino Prexede Guajajara died on the spot and Nelsi Olimpio Guajajara was shot in his leg. They were returning from a political meeting in which the defense of Indigenous territories was discussed.

Sonia Guajajara, an Indigenous woman who ran for lawmaker for the Socialism and Liberty Party (PSOL), denounced the attack and called for the arrest of those responsible for the crime. "

POVO GUAJAJARA DENUNCIA ASSASSINATO NA AMAZONIA Pistoleiros emboscaram 4 indigenas do povo Guajajara na BR 226 no Maranhão, próximo da aldeia El Betel. Voltavam de moto de reunião política. Morreu na hora Firmino Prexede Guajajara e Nelsi Olímpio Guajajara foi ferido na perna. pic.twitter.com/Ap1UJUnbL2 — Felipe Milanez (@felipedjeguaka) December 7, 2019

The Gujajara People reported on killings at the Amazon. Armed men ambushed 4 Guajajara Indigenous persons in Maranhao, near El Betel. They were returning by motorcycle from a political meeting. Firmino Prexede Guajajara died and Nelsi Olímpio Guajajara was injured in the leg.

“All solidarity with the Guajajara people. We will not rest until we arrest the criminals who did it! ”The leftist leader said.

Last month, Paulo Paulino Guajajara, who worked as a forest keeper defending indigenous territory against illegal logging, was murdered by loggers near the scene of this new crime against the Guajajara people.​​​​​​​

"Until when will this happen? Who will be the next one? Authorities must take a specific look at Indigenous peoples. Life is being taken in the name of hate and prejudice!" human rights defenders tweeted.

"No More Indigenous blood!!!​​​​​​​," they stressed.