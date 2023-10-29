Brazil: 12 Dead after Light Aircraft Crashes in Amazon Jungle

According to the authorities, the accident occurred minutes after take-off from the international airport of Rio Branco, capital of Acre.

Twelve people died on Sunday when the small plane they were traveling in crashed into the Brazilian Amazon jungle, in the state of Acre, bordering Peru and Bolivia.

Among the passengers on the plane belonging to the ART Taxi Aéreo company was a one year and seven-month-old baby.

The 10 passengers, the pilot and the co-pilot were charred to death when the plane exploded and fell into the jungle, the Government of Acre said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the accident occurred minutes after take-off from the international airport of Rio Branco, capital of Acre. The plane would cover the planned route to the city of Elvira, in the neighboring state of Amazonas.

Na aeronave, além do piloto e do… pic.twitter.com/htyhxrCqxL — agnelo regis (@cabrestosemno) October 29, 2023

The tweet reads, "Plane crash in northern Brazil leaves at least 12 dead, including a 19-month-old child, died in the crash of a light aircraft this Sunday (29) in the state of Acre, in the north of Brazil, reports G1. In addition to the pilot and co-pilot, there were six men, three women and a child on the plane. Some of the passengers were traveling for medical treatment."

It was reported that the "Caravan" model aircraft crashed in an area that was difficult to access, making it difficult for emergency crews to work.

Acre authorities said that ambulance and firefighting teams were quickly on the scene.

They also announced that all necessary means will be put in place to ensure the recovery of the bodies, as well as to prevent the flames, which spread rapidly, from causing damage.