Heavy Rains Force the Displacement of Some 7,000 Brazilians

The state of Parana has been hit by severe weather events attributed to a combination of various factors, including the influence of El Niño.

On Saturday, the heavy rains that have fallen in the southern region of Brazil intensified in the state of Parana, where approximately 7,000 people had to evacuate their homes due to flooding.

"The heavy rains brought a situation of calamity in several cities of Parana this month. Thousands of families were affected," Matheus Laiola, the Civil Police delegate, said and added that his team brought trucks of humanitarian aid to Uniao da Victory.

"A ton and a half of food, water, and clothing was delivered. We hope we have brought some comfort to those who received the help," he said.

The rainfall began on Thursday in this border region with Argentina and Paraguay and has intensified in cities like Nova Laranjeiras and Boa Esperança do Iguaçu, causing flooding. The evacuated citizens have been temporarily accommodated in gyms or public schools..

The meteorological service has issued a warning that the rains will persist on Sunday, with the possibility of hail and winds reaching speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Over the past two months, the southern region of Brazil has been hit by severe and unusual weather events, affecting nearly the entire area. These events have been attributed to a combination of various factors, including the influence of El Niño.

Paradoxically, this same weather phenomenon has also caused an intense drought in the Amazon region, where river levels have dropped to historic lows. Currently, dozens of Amazonian cities are facing safe water shortages.