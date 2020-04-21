Brazil: Bolsonaro Refuses to Comment on COVID-19 Death Toll

"I am not a gravedigger," Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the press on Monday when asked about the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the South American country.

The controversial response was given at the entrance of the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the Presidency, according to local media.

The press question came after the Brazilian Health Ministry corrected an error in the death figures released on Monday.

It had reported 383 deaths in the last day, which were later reduced to 113. According to the Ministry, the change was due to a "fingering error.

The truth is that the number of deaths in the country continue to rise, while tensions between the administration of ultra-right-wing Jair Bolsonaro and the governors grow.

Despite the death toll, Bolsonaro is once again questioning the social isolation measures unilaterally applied by the governors.

"There is no point in the population wanting to flee from COVID-19, if 70% of them will contract the disease anyway," the president said.

Bolsonaro continues to blame the press for maximizing the effects of the pandemic to increase fear and bewilderment.

To date, Brazil reports a total of 2,575 deaths and 40,581 infections.