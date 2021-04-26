'Bolsonaro Is Genocide' Shout Brazilians Around the World

The Federal Senate will initiate investigations to determine whether the actions of his administration have impeded the timely control of the pandemic.

The Brazilian International Front (FIBRA) on Sunday held the first day of mobilization to denounce the policy of systematic violation of rights that President Jair Bolsonaro has maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens from 16 countries and Brazilian ex-pats attended the protests against this far-right politician. Their rallies took place in 36 cities around the world.

"The culprit of the genocide of the Brazilian people is Bolsonaro. He means genocide, yes! And the world needs to know it," FIBRA stressed and announced that new worldwide mobilizations are already planned.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Senate will initiate investigations to determine whether the actions of his administration have impeded the timely control of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of that inquiry could provide elements to hold Bolsonaro accountable before the Legislative Branch.

Ontem durante as comemorações em memória a Revolução do Cravos, o grupo Batuque do Tejo mandou o recado: #BolsonaroGenocida pic.twitter.com/ZdX95H0lfj — Frente Internacional Brasileira - FIBRA (@FIBRA2018) April 26, 2021

From Portugal: the meme reads, "Yesterday during the commemorations in memory of the Carnation Revolution, the Batuque do Tejo group sent this message, 'Bolsonaro Genocidal'."

According to a report published by Folha de Sao Paulo, legal experts argue that his public statements are sufficient for the competent institutions to require the Brazilian president to explain his actions.

If the parliamentary report indicates that Bolsonaro committed crimes of responsibility, Lower House President Arthur Lira will have to assess whether or not the lawmakers will vote for the opening of an impeachment process.

Outlet G1 recalled that the pandemic killed more Brazilians in the first 4 months of 2021 than in the whole of 2020. As of April 26, this South American country had reported over 14.3 million COVID-19 cases and 390,925 related deaths.