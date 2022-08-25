Bolivian Social Movements March in Support of President Arce

"Defending democracy means defending the vote, the nationalization of natural resources, and other great achievements of our cultural democratic revolution," Evo Morales said.

On Thursday, the Pact of Unity (PU) and the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) called for a march to reject attempts at political destabilization and ratify their support for President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca.

The march started from the El Alto City towards Saint Francis Square in downtown La Paz, where thousands of workers, farmers, and students gathered to affirm their will for economic, political, and social change.

"This is the unity of the Bolivian people, who today march stronger than ever to tell the right-wing coup plotters that democracy must be respected!" President Arce said from a square that has become an icon in the social struggles of this Andean country.

“All over the world, capitalism wants to destabilize progressive governments that protect the wealth of nations. Meanwhile, the oligarchies play into the Empire's game,” COB leader Juan Carlos Huarachi said.

Organizaciones sociales bolivianas y sindicatos descienden de El Alto a La Paz en su Marcha en Defensa por la Democracia en Bolivia. Marcha de unidad en apoyo al gobierno de Arce y Choquehuanca contra intentos de desestabilización de la derecha golpistapic.twitter.com/N8KWCbAZ6E — Aníbal Garzón (@AnibalGarzon) August 25, 2022

The tweet reads, "Social organizations and unions descend from El Alto towards La Paz in their 'March in Defense of Democracy in Bolivia'. It is a unity march in support of the Arce Choquehuanca administration and against attempts to destabilize from right-wing coup plotters."

"As members of the COB and the Pact of Unity, we are participating in the march in defense of the government led by brothers Luis and David," former President Evo Morales said, adding that defending democracy means defending the vote, the nationalization of natural resources, and other great achievements of "our cultural democratic revolution."

Meanwhile, the far-right opposition led by the Santa Cruz governor Fernando Camacho continues to boycott the parliamentary election of the Comptroller General of the State

"The opposition privileges its pettiness instead of the interests of the country and democratic institutions. They are opting for a single political line, which is to sabotage the National government," the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) lawmaker Jerjes Mercado denounced.