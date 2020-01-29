Bolivia: Socialist Candidate Arce Attended Prosecutor's Office

The informative hearing was suspended so that Luis Arce can have time to review the legal process documents.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce Wednesday morning arrived at the Prosecutor's Office to give statements in an investigation for a case of alleged corruption at the Indigenous Peoples and Farmers' Development Fund (FONDIOC).

Once the hearing began, however, the prosecutor decided to suspend the informative declaration so that Arce, who had arrived in Bolivia on Tuesday, can have time to review the legal process documents.

Upon leaving the Prosecutor's Office, Arce reiterated that he has nothing to do with the facts that prosecutors are investigating.

"I have nothing to hide. I am not corrupt,” he said as hundreds of MAS militants accompanied him on the street with shouts of support for his presidential candidacy.

According to local outlets, FONDIOC officials would have denounced Arce for having authorized the delivery of funds that were diverted from their original purposes.

"I thank social organizations for joining me."

In 2015, in the Senate's investigation of this case, Arce indicated that he, who was the Minister of Economy at that time, could never have diverted public funds to private accounts because he did not manage those funds.

On Tuesday morning, Arce arrived in Bolivia to begin his election campaign. While he was still at the airport, the State Attorney General's office gave him a notification stating that he should appear on Wednesday to provide information for the FONDIOC case investigation.​​​​​​​

​​​​​Although there was strict control at the entrance to El Alto airport, dozens of people managed to enter the facilities and greet the socialist candidate who was received with slogans in his favor.

"If this is not the People, where the People are?," "El Alto standing, never on its knees", and "Brother Arce, the People are with you", were some of the slogans chanted by the MAS supporters.​​​​​​​