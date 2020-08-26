Bolivia Registers 83 Femicides So Far This Year

A third of the femicides have occurred in the capital city, La Paz.

In 2020 alone, Bolivia has registered 83 femicides, according to the data released by the Special Force to Combat Violence (Felcv) this Tuesday.

According to the government entity created during the presidency of Evo Morales, 30 of the cases have taken place in the capital, La Paz.

The coordinator of La Paz's attorney general's office, Sergio Bustillos, assured that "these cases are rising as a consequence of family violence, both physical and psychological, that is not immediately reported," which then often concludes in homicide.

The attorney general himself specified that "in the department of La Paz from January 2020 through August 17 we have registered 30 cases of femicide," meaning that La Paz department leads the country in femicides for 2020, followed by Santa Cruz (13), Cochabamba (9), Oruro (9), Beni (6), Potosi (4), Chuquisaca (3), Pando (2), and Tarija (2).

By December 2019, there were at least 118 women who had died by femicide in Canada. In Bolivia it was 117. What can we learn from this? There are differences, but it needs to stop, from South to North America. #VDay #RiseResistUnite #RiseInSolidarityhttps://t.co/Fe4PTgzgyp — Antes de que nos olviden (Before We Are Forgotten) (@ItaloBVelez1) February 14, 2020

While a similarly high number of the femicides took place during the period before the country began its quarantine, the majority have taken place during the COVID-19 confinement period.

Between January and August of this year, the Felcv registered 14,464 cases of violence towards women, according to the national director of the entity, Juan Carlos Alarcón.

Alarcon explained that of the 83 cases of femicide registered by the Public Ministry, the Felcv attended to 71 of them in its various departmental offices.

The issue of femicides in Bolivia has recently gained notoriety after a local police officer was sentenced this Sunday to 30 years in prison, the country's highest possible sentence, for femicide that shook the country and led to a popular demand for the police to cease these acts of violence.