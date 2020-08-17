Bolivia Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

Bolivia's Health Ministry Sunday reported 1,198 new COVID-19 cases, which bring contagion numbers to 100,344 since the beginning of the pandemic.
"Although the figures are already exorbitant, the peak of the disease in Bolivia is expected to be in September," Health Ministry spokesman Rene Sahonero said.
"Cases are climbing steadily, at least on the western side of the country. By the end of the month, we will reach form 130,000 to 150,000 COVID-19 cases," Sahonero said, as reported by The New York Times.
The authorities of the coup-born regime also informed that the country has recorded 4,058 deaths and 36,491 patients recovered so far.
La Paz is expected to maintain growth in the number of infections because it gathered thousands of people during the protests against the coup-born regime in recent weeks.
"The capital is the second Department most affected by the pandemic with 26,000 infections. Santa Cruz tops the list with 38,416 infections," Sahonero assured.
With over 11 million inhabitants, Bolivia is one of the most affected countries by the pandemic. The U.S. Johns Hopkins University places it among the twenty nations worldwide with the highest incidence of the disease.
The coup-born regime's pandemic mismanagement caused the health care system's collapse, which provoked that people died in their homes and bodies piled up on the streets.