Bolivia Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

With over 11 million inhabitants, Bolivia is one of the most affected countries by the pandemic.

Bolivia's Health Ministry Sunday reported 1,198 new COVID-19 cases, which bring contagion numbers to 100,344 since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Although the figures are already exorbitant, the peak of the disease in Bolivia is expected to be in September," Health Ministry spokesman Rene Sahonero said.

"Cases are climbing steadily, at least on the western side of the country. By the end of the month, we will reach form 130,000 to 150,000 COVID-19 cases," Sahonero said, as reported by The New York Times.

The authorities of the coup-born regime also informed that the country has recorded 4,058 deaths and 36,491 patients recovered so far.

Chile-Bolivia border: Jeanine Añez deploys military to deny Bolivian migrants the right to return home. Migrants are in extremely precarious circumstances with the arrival of COVID-19 in the region.



