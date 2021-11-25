Bolivia: Evo Evokes Challenges In Eliminating Gender Violence

Bolivia's former president Evo Morales recalled today on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls that the nation face significant challenges to eradicate this scourge.

In his Twitter profile, Morales said that "as a State and society we must make a deep reflection to fight against femicides that blind the lives of so many women and the future of families and the country."

According to UN Women, Bolivia tops the regional list with the highest number of femicides as this year alone there have been 98 violent deaths in the country due to gender.

En el Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer como Estado y sociedad debemos hacer una profunda reflexión para luchar contra los feminicidios que ciegan la vida de tantas mujeres y el futuro de las familias y del país. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 25, 2021

The nation maintains high figures in recent years despite the efforts made by the Government to establish a rigorous punishment of 30 years in prison for femicides. Nonetheless, the eradication of this social ill remains a pending issue in large swaths of Bolivian society, and worldwide.