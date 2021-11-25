    • Live
News > Bolivia

Bolivia: Evo Evokes Challenges In Eliminating Gender Violence

  • President of Bolivia's MAS party, Evo Morales, commemorated the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls by denouncing the gender-based violence committed daily in the country.

Published 25 November 2021 (2 hours 8 minutes ago)
Bolivia's former president Evo Morales recalled today on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls that the nation face significant challenges to eradicate this scourge.

In his Twitter profile, Morales said that "as a State and society we must make a deep reflection to fight against femicides that blind the lives of so many women and the future of families and the country."

According to UN Women, Bolivia tops the regional list with the highest number of femicides as this year alone there have been 98 violent deaths in the country due to gender.

"On the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, as a State and as a society, we must make a deep reflection to fight against femicides that blind the lives of so many women and the future of families and the country."

The nation maintains high figures in recent years despite the efforts made by the Government to establish a rigorous  punishment of 30 years in prison for femicides. Nonetheless, the eradication of this social ill remains a pending issue in large swaths of Bolivian society, and worldwide.

by teleSUR/les-MS
