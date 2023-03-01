Bola Tinubu Wins Presidential Election in Nigeria

"I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy, and a safe nation," the 70-year-old president-elect said.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced that Bola Tinubu from Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress party has won Nigeria's presidential election with over 8.79 million ballots.

The 70-year-old president-elect defeated his closest rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said.

Abubakar got over 6.98 million votes and was closely trailed by Peter Obi, candidate of the Labor Party, who secured about 6.1 million votes. The election was one of the most hotly contested races in the country's history, with Tinubu losing Lagos, his stronghold in the country's southwest region, to Obi.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor and senator, had been eyeing the presidency for years to build a strong political structure with a vast network of supporters nationwide.

Welcome to the multipolar world:



The moment Presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu realizes that he has been elected as the new President of Nigeria.



Bye, bye Washington's puppet, Peter Obi....

������ pic.twitter.com/B3lUhQIXgk — Richard (@ricwe123) March 1, 2023

In his acceptance speech, the president-elect said with his victory at the polls, renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria. With an eye on sustained growth, Tinubu pledged to be in tune with the aspirations of all citizens and commit to work on national development.

"Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy, and a safe nation that protects you and our future," Tinubu said.

On Wednesday, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari hailed Tinubu's victory, saying that the results revealed democracy in Africa's largest economy.

"Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job. I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power," Buhari stressed and described the election as "Africa's largest democratic exercise," noting it demonstrated democracy's continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.