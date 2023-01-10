Twelve Killed as Gunmen Attack Mining Site in North Nigeria

The victims were part of the Nigerian Civil Defense and Security Corps, which provides preventive services for threats, attacks, or disasters.

An investigation has been launched into the killing of 12 members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) by unknown gunmen who attacked in the state of Kaduna.

The victims provided guardian services in Kuriga, a mining area located in the Birnin Gwari government. They were attacked by gunmen on Monday, the NSCDC spokesperson Olusola Odumosu said.

Local authorities also mentioned that one guard escaped with injuries when the gunmen laid an ambush on the NSCDC members at the mining site.

"In honour of the slain personnel, the NSDC Commandant General has directed that the Corps’ flag be hoisted at half-mast, and that a national prayer involving both Christians and muslims be organized at the Corps National headquarters," Sun News Online reported.

#Nigeria: At least one person died after a group of Yoruba Nation agitators clashed with armed police officers in Lagos on Monday. It marks an upturn in violence around issues of ethnic self-determination. https://t.co/1WyuCzT9wx — The Africa Report (@TheAfricaReport) January 10, 2023

“After the attack, the bandits carted away riffles of the slain operatives. The remains of the slain officers and men, have been recovered, and deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital Kaduna," it added.

The motive of the attackers was unknown. NSCDC is a para-military agency of the Nigerian government, commissioned to provide measures against threats and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry.

"In his message of commiseration to the families of the slain officers, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, described the incident as a big loss to the Corps, families of the slain victims and the nation," local outlet Punch reported.