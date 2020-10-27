Biden and Harris to End Trump Policies that Restrict Asylum

The Democratic candidates assured they will build a more just and humane migration system.

The Democratic Vice-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris pointed out that Joe Biden would protect the dignity of migrants and their right to seek asylum by ending the "Stay in Mexico" policy and the "safe third country" agreements with Central American nations.

The "Stay in Mexico" policy, also known as the "Migrant Protection Program," has forced thousands of immigrants to wait for their asylum procedures within their countries.

Although this program was conceived as a pilot project, by 2019 it has already registered over 62,144 Central American and Latin American migrants.

Harris also spoke about canceling the Asylum Cooperation agreements signed by President Donald Trump with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. These international deals give these countries the responsibility to examine the asylum request of any person who has requested it to arrive at a port or cross a border with the United States.



#UnitedStates | While campaigning at The Villages Polo Club, President Donald Trump claimed that during the final election debate the Democratic candidate Biden expressed an inclination to "abolish" the oil industry.https://t.co/T1Dd5SEK2a — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 26, 2020

These policies have been strongly criticized by human rights organizations, which call on Washington to comply with its international obligations since this puts migrants and refugees at risk, exposing them to various criminal groups.

Harris assures that immigration is a source of strength for the country and if she becomes vice president, she will finish the job of building a just and humane migration system, without breaking the law, but at the same time without violating the rights of Latino communities.

In the face of this, the Democrat candidate expresses the atrocity of immigrants being used as scapegoats by Trump and that after the "zero tolerance" policy with the separation of more than 2,500 minors from their parents, today there are already 545 missing migrants.