Trump Claims Biden Will 'Abolish the Oil Industry' If President

While campaigning at The Villages Polo Club, President Donald Trump claimed that during the final election debate the Democratic candidate Biden expressed an inclination to "abolish" the oil industry.
“Joe Biden is totally controlled by the radical socialist left,” said Trump, adding that the United States would never be a socialist country.
Biden, who disavowed his support for more robust climate policy like the Green New Deal, said his moderate environmental plan would transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy while creating millions of jobs in the process.
“Global warming is an existential threat to humanity,” Biden said. “We have a moral obligation to deal with it and we’re told by all the leading scientists in the world we don’t have much time.”
Trump, who finds himself behind in national polls ahead of the November 3 election, has resorted to claims that Biden would “abolish the oil industry” if he becomes president.
Biden responded that he did believe the country should seek to move away from oil with solar, wind, and other forms of clean energy.
The Republican candidate sought to weaken Biden’s appeal in oil-producing states by promising voters in these states to pay attention to the former vice president’s position.
“He’s going to destroy the oil industry,” Trump said. “Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio?”