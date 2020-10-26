Trump Claims Biden Will 'Abolish the Oil Industry' If President

The Republican candidate continues to clash with Joe Biden over climate change issues in hopes to gain support with voters in oil-rich states.

While campaigning at The Villages Polo Club, President Donald Trump claimed that during the final election debate the Democratic candidate Biden expressed an inclination to "abolish" the oil industry.

“Joe Biden is totally controlled by the radical socialist left,” said Trump, adding that the United States would never be a socialist country.

Biden, who disavowed his support for more robust climate policy like the Green New Deal, said his moderate environmental plan would transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy while creating millions of jobs in the process.

“Global warming is an existential threat to humanity,” Biden said. “We have a moral obligation to deal with it and we’re told by all the leading scientists in the world we don’t have much time.”

