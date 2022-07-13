Biden Promises to 'Analyze' Mexican President's Proposals

AMLO urged the U.S. president to fulfill his promise to promote a legal reform that would allow the regularization of some 11 million undocumented migrants.

During his visit to the White House, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) raised the U.S. President Joe Biden proposals related to energy and migration.

Lopez Obrador asked Biden to emulate Former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's program, which that allowed the U.S. to hire thousands of Mexican farmers through temporary work visas in the 1930s.

He also urged the U.S. president to fulfill his promise to promote the immigration reform that is currently stuck in Congress, which would allow the regularization of some 11 million undocumented migrants.

For his part, Biden said that his Administration "is leading the way to create opportunities for legal pathways" for migrants and recalled that 300,000 visas for Mexican workers in non-agricultural jobs were issued in 2021.

It was an honor to welcome President Lopez Obrador of Mexico. This was an opportunity to deepen cooperation between our two nations on a wide range of issues, including our work to address the root causes of migration. pic.twitter.com/Hh9PqhD53N — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 12, 2022

The U.S. president also promised to "double" the number of temporary visas for Central Americans in the next fiscal year. However, he emphasized the need to strengthen the border and combat human trafficking networks.

Regarding the measures to reduce inflation, AMLO proposed expanding the supply of gasoline in the U.S. through the use of 1,000 kilometers of Mexican gas pipelines. He has also asked to suspend some tariffs and execute a joint public and private investment plan so as to reduce imports from outside the region. Biden promised to analize all the proposals.

"Great challenges demand of us a daring program of development and well-being, in addition to further strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation," AMLO tweeted after the meeting.