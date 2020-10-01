Biden Leads Trump By 13 Points in New National Poll

The poll shows Biden garnering 54 percent of the vote while Trump is earning 41 percent of the vote. Fifty-three percent of the likely voters indicated that they believed Biden won Tuesday night's debate in Cleveland, whereas 29 percent indicated that Trump had won.

The CNBC-Change Research poll found that 45 percent of respondents believed that Trump underperformed expectations at the debate, whereas only 11 percent found Biden performed worse than expected.

Most shockingly, the poll revealed that 77 percent of respondents, over three-quarters, said the debate did not make them proud to be U.S. citizens. The debate, which quickly devolved into a chaotic and raucous event, as defined by Trump's frequent interruptions, who has since tried to claim victory in the debate.

Despite Trump's claims to victory, the debate didn't seem to have much of an impact on voters' decisions of who they will vote for November 3rd. Only 2 percent of voters said the debate changed how they will vote, while 98 percent said it would not.

Welp, we've got a Biden +13 in the first post-debate national poll. Perhaps a bit of an outlier but hard to say without other post-debate polls. https://t.co/Rbes2qEElR — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 1, 2020

In response to Tuesday night's debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates has said it is looking into possible adjustments to the remaining debates' rules and format on October 15 and October 22. Calls have also been made the give debate moderators the authority to cut off the contestants' microphones if they refuse to follow debate rules.

The poll surveyed 925 likely voters nationwide, with a margin of error of 3.22 percent, and 796 of those surveyed responded, with a margin of error of 3.47 points.