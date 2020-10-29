Biden Campaign Criticizes New Measure Against Cuba Remittances

The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden condemned the new restriction imposed on sending remittances to Cuba as part of the offensive that President Donald Trump has maintained against the island.

In a statement, Biden's Florida campaign strategic advisor, Christian Ulvert, called President Trump's war on family remittances a cruel distraction.

In the statement released Wednesday, the Biden team member recalled that the U.S. company Western Union is the largest remittance service on the island, so its closure will hurt Cuban families, especially the elderly and most vulnerable.

"In the midst of a global pandemic in which families are suffering deeply on the island and around the world, President Trump is denying Cuban Americans the right to support their families," he added.

According to Ulvert, the supposed support that Trump says he is offering the Caribbean country's people is nothing more than empty rhetoric. "Both Americans and Cubans cannot afford four more years of weak leadership, empty words and broken promises from Trump," he noted.

The announcement by Biden's campaign, who will be the Republican leader's rival in next Tuesday's elections, comes after the US government announced on October 23 that it would eliminate the scope of certain general authorizations related to sending remittances to the Caribbean nation.

