Russian and Belarusian presidents initially proposed to hold joint strategic military exercises once every two years back in 2009.

On Thursday, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin confirmed that his Belarusian and Russian troops will hold military exercises on Belarusian territory in 2025.

He said that the Russian and Belarusian presidents initially proposed to hold joint strategic military exercises once every two years back in 2009.

"The next exercise will take place in 2025 on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," Khrenin said, adding that the maneuvers will focus on ensuring the military security of the Union State.

"The drills are held in the formats of joint strategic (operational-strategic) drills (West-2009, West-2013, West-2017, West-2021) and joint operational drills (Union Shield-2011, Union Shield-2015, Union Shield-2019, etc.)," the Belarusian Hajun project posted on X.

Kherenin further warned that Minsk would respond to any airspace violations, adding that there have already been six violations of the country's airspace since August 2023.

"We respond to all violations. When necessary, our combat aircraft are scrambled, and anti-aircraft missile forces are brought to the appropriate level of combat readiness," he said, adding that in case of serious violations, Minsk will not hesitate to shoot down foreign aircraft that violate the country's airspace.

The announcement of the 2025 Belarus-Russia military drills comes as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) continues to subtly generate existential threats to Russia.

In early February, for example, the head of the Polish National Security Office, Jacek Siewiera, stated that Western allies "take the possibility of a war with Russia very seriously."

