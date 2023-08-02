Beijing Reports Heaviest Rainfall in 140 Years

Finance Ministry has earmarked about US$14 million to support post-disaster reconstruction in Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province.

On Wednesday, Chinese authorities confirmed that Beijing has recorded its heaviest rainfall over the past few days since records began 140 years ago.

The city logged 744.8 millimeters of rain, the maximum amount of precipitation recorded during the rainstorm, between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Wednesday at the Wangjiayuan reservoir in Changping District, the Beijing Meteorological Service said.

The Chinese capital has experienced spells of torrential rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri since the start of the weekend, which had caused 11 fatalities as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities lifted the red alert for flood on Wednesday morning as the water flow in major rivers has gone below the warning mark.

Record-setting torrential rain in Beijing. Over 500 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. This is what the climate crisis looks like. How many records need to fall before we do what's required to stem the damage?



No time to wait. #ActOnClimate #climate #energy via @yangyubin1998 pic.twitter.com/8ZBTLI6OIM — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) August 1, 2023

Previously, some parts of the Fangshan District suffered from flood and geological disasters caused by recent rainstorms in the capital city. A rescue team comprised of firefighters, medical workers and volunteers set out to evacuate people afflicted by floods in Pinggezhuang Village of Liulihe Town on Wednesday.

The Chinese Finance Ministry has earmarked about US$14 million to support post-disaster reconstruction in Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province.

It was also confirmed that central budget funds will be used to support the reconstruction of infrastructure and public services.

