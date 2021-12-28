Beijing: Asks US To Take Protective Measures for Space Station

On Tuesday, the Chinese government called on Washington to take action to protect its space station and taikonauts from the various satellites put into orbit by US defense contractor SpaceX, given the two separate near-collisions earlier this year.

"I can confirm that Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX from the U.S. had two close encounters with the China Space Station in July and October this year respectively when Chinese astronauts were working there. For safety considerations, the China Space Station implemented preventive collision avoidance control," said Lijian Zhao, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday.

Zhao highlighted the obligations all space-nations should accomplish, referring to the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, including the regarding of all astronauts as "envoys of mankind," and not as representatives of a country or people, the responsibility to inform potential dangers to signatories of the treaty or the United Nations. He clarified that nations "bear international responsibility for national activities in outer space."

"The U.S. claims to be a strong advocate for the concept of 'responsible behavior in outer space,' but it disregarded its Treaty obligations and posed a grave threat to the safety of astronauts, this is a typical double standard," expressed Zhao, adding that "the U.S. should respect international order in space based on international law, take prompt measures to prevent such incidents from recurring, and act responsibly to safeguard the safety of in-orbit astronauts and the safe and steady operation of space facilities."

"The rising population of space debris increases the potential danger to all space vehicles, including the International Space Station and other spacecraft with humans aboard, such as SpaceX's Crew Dragon," stated NASA on its website.

SpaceX President said in September that "the worst thing in the world is to have a collision," he clarifies that is why the company's satellites have autonomous collision avoidance technology.

On the other hand, last March, SpaceX signed an agreement with NASA to steer its satellites away from the ISS if they get closer to the other.