Barbados Gets $60 Million for COVID-19 Interventions

This long-term financing will strengthen the national emergency system by targeting both medical care and efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will loan the Barbados government US$60 million to support its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EIB Vice President Ricardo Mourinho stated the partnership between Barbados and his organization would help protect vulnerable groups against the impact of the pandemic.

Barbados Economic Minister Marsha Caddle said the loan would allow her government to manage COVID-related attention along with other health care responsibilities such as cancer treatment.

June 14:01 new case, 01M/0F out of 456 tests. 17 persons remain in isolation. Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, a total of 88, 373 persons have received the 1st dose of the vaccine and 62, 631persons have been fully vaccinated.(BGIS) pic.twitter.com/NtkXsnH4bE — CovidBarbados (@CovidBarbados) June 15, 2021

Over the last 40 years, the EIB has been active in the Caribbean supporting public infrastructure and private sector development through its loans and technical assistance programs. This Barbados financing falls under the global “Team Europe” response to the pandemic. Launched by the EU in April 2020, this initiative focuses on the emergency response to humanitarian needs.